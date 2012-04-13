* Long taboo, Belfast embraces doomed liner on centenary
* Shipyard's divisive legacy as bastion of Protestantism
fades
* Landmark building bids to rebrand city known for civil
strife
* Government wants to 'write a new history'-Dep PM
McGuinness
By Conor Humphries
BELFAST, April 13 For much of the century since
the Titanic sank, the story of the doomed liner has been a taboo
subject in Belfast, an unwelcome reminder of industrial failure
and bitter sectarian division in the city that built her.
Now Northern Ireland's power-sharing government, buoyed by
14 years of peace, aims to salvage the liner as a symbol of
one-time industrial might, hoping the Hollywood glamour around
its story can create an icon for a new, united city.
Cast as a monument to the 1998 deal that ended three decades
of violence, a 97-million pound ($155 million) Titanic museum
was opened by Catholic and Protestant leaders last month to mark
the centenary of the ship's launch and fateful first voyage.
The museum's 38-meter-tall glass-and-aluminium facade
redraws a skyline long dominated by the yellow cranes of Harland
and Wolff, the Protestant-dominated shipyard that built the
Titanic and the scene of some of the worst sectarian rioting
before 1920 partition and beyond.
"For too long, perhaps more than anything because of a sense
of profound sorrow, the Titanic has never been truly remembered
at home, but all that has now changed," said Deputy First
Minister Martin McGuinness.
"These buildings... are being used to write a new history,
to write a better history," he said.
McGuinness himself, long despised by Protestant shipyard
workers for his role as a commander in the Irish Republican Army
paramilitary group in the 1970s, recently discovered that one of
his relatives had helped build the Titanic.
TURBULENT HISTORY
The period around the launching of the ship was one of the
most turbulent in Irish history as Protestant industrialists led
a campaign to prevent the government of Ireland being moved from
London to Dublin.
The struggle led to sectarian bloodshed in Belfast and a
civil war in the south and helped pave the way for the carving
out of a Protestant-majority northeast, which remained part of
Britain, a decade later.
Hundreds of Catholics were expelled from the yards during
sectarian riots in the months that followed Titanic's launch.
For Protestants the liner, the largest floating vessel at
the time, was supposed to symbolise Northern Ireland's
industrial prowess.
But instead of a triumphant arrival in New York, the news
that came was of catastrophic failure as the ship sank on its
maiden voyage on April 15, 1912, with a fraction of the
lifeboats required, killing 1,500 of the 2,200 people on board.
The sinking dealt a huge blow to the prestige of the
shipyard and the North's industrial legacy. Fearing what the bad
publicity could mean for the province and the shipyard,
generations swept the story under the carpet.
TITANIC TABOO
"There was such a shock that everyone just clammed up about
it," said Susie Millar, the great granddaughter of a Harland and
Wolff engineer killed when the liner sank.
"When I was at school it was never mentioned. It was 'don't
mention the 'T'-word'. It was taboo."
The shipyard declined rapidly in the 1980s and 90s as
British heavy industry lost out to lower cost competition from
Asia - its workforce is just hundreds today from 30,000 at its
peak - and memories of the ship's sinking stayed deep.
The success of James Cameron's 1997 blockbuster film and the
security promised by the 1998 peace deal raised the possibility
of a lucrative tourist industry and kindled the overwhelming
desire by most in the province to return to normality.
"Northern Ireland desperately needs to make cash. I think
that supersedes any idea that it was a Protestant project, a
Protestant ship," said Millar, who has built a business around
the Titanic, offering customised tours.
The shipyard, which has given up shipbuilding for servicing
ships and marine infrastructure, is steering clear of the
fireworks, concerts and banquets marking the anniversary; its
only involvement is sponsoring the composing of a requiem mass.
But books and films testify to the ship's use of
state-of-the-art technologies and highlight the hundreds of
other successful ships built at the yard. The city steadfastly
maintains the ship's design was not at fault in its sinking.
"She was fine when she left here," is the slogan emblazoned
across t-shirts and mugs on sale across the city.
"Any other vessel afloat would have went down in a much
shorter time" on hitting an iceberg, said David McVeigh, a
spokesman for Harland and Wolff. "It was built as well as man
knew how at that time."
ANY OPPOSITION MUTED
When Londonderry was named 2013 British city of culture in
2010, Irish nationalists opposed to Northern Ireland's position
in Britain responded with several bomb attacks.
By contrast, any opposition to the Titanic project has been
muted. But that does not mean the revival is universally loved
in Belfast.
"It's an attempt to airbrush history," said Brian Feeney, a
columnist with the Irish News, newspaper of the city's Catholic
Irish nationalist minority.
"Nationalist Belfast has no connection with the Titanic."
In the 1960s, only 400 of Harland and Wolff's 10,000 workers
were Catholic and Protestant shipyard workers were a mainstay of
mass rallies that helped to raise tensions in the city.
More than of 3,600 people were killed in the next 30 years
of violence between Catholic Irish nationalists, who wanted a
united Ireland, and predominantly Protestant Loyalists who
wanted the province to remain British.
"Most people have just kept quiet because they are aware of
the attempt to create a new Belfast, attract visitors, tourists
and all the rest of it," Feeney said.
In recent years the government has taken to using the
Titanic as a glamorous and relatively neutral topic to build
bridges in divided communities.
On the Lower Newtownards Road, the working class streets of
dockland workers which became a centre of violence, murals of
paramilitaries have been replaced in government-sponsored
schemes with images glorifying Titanic and its designers.
In a church where hundreds in 1912 pledged to fight the
"calamity" of rule from Dublin, Catholic children were recently
invited to paint posters of the Titanic's builders.
"This would not have been possible even 10 years ago," said
Dan Gordon, a writer from the area who has written plays about
the Titanic and the shipyard that chart the hardships suffered
by Protestant workers and explore its legacy on the city.
"What has made Titanic acceptable is time... it's about time
healing," he said. "That is what is happening with the so-called
Troubles."
