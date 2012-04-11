* Irish port marks 100 years since Titanic's voyage
* Only 44 of 123 people who boarded liner at Cobh survived
* Most passengers were poor migrants seeking new life
* Authorities hope tourism can help stem modern emigration
By Lorraine Turner
COBH, Ireland, April 11 Relatives of poor Irish
passengers who drowned when the Titanic sank 100 years ago
gathered on Wednesday at the liner's last port of call, while
local officials sought to use the anniversary to boost the
flagging local economy.
Irish President Michael D. Higgins led a commemorative
ceremony in Cobh, pronounced cove, where the Titanic's final 123
passengers, mostly poor Irish emigrants, boarded 100 years ago
to the day. Only 44 survived.
"It's a very poignant story and also so tragic. Here they
were boarding one of the finest vessels ever built and it came
to such a sorry end," said Helen Murphy, grand-niece of 18-year
old Nora Hegarty, who left Cobh on the Titanic to emigrate to
the United States with her first cousin.
Neither of the pair, both third-class passengers, survived
the disaster.
Approximately 1,500 people watched the ceremony, held on a
stage overlooking the sea, with some residents gathering on the
rooftop of the Commodore Hotel, the last port of call for some
of the wealthier Irish passengers.
The picturesque coastal town and naval base, which has seen
jobs decimated in recent decades by the closure of a steelworks,
is latching on to the Titanic story in a bid to bring
much-needed investment to the area.
Of the 6 million people who emigrated from Ireland between
1848 and 1950, 2.5 million left from Cobh, known as Queenstown
until 1922, according to the local heritage centre.
HISTORY REPEATING
The Titanic anniversary is "refocusing our minds on
emigration ... which is of course becoming a big issue in
Ireland again," said Louise Ryan, a 45-year-old Cork native
visiting Cobh form London where she works as an academic.
Emigration by Irish nationals was up 45 percent between 2010
and 2011 as the unemployment rate surged to over 14 percent
compared to 4.6 percent in 2007, before a property bubble burst
and the economy was brought to its knees.
"History repeats itself. It's not just in the mists of
time," Ryan said.
Growth in tourism is seen by the government as one of the
key drivers of the domestic economy, which needs to grow if
Ireland is to escape from under its huge debt pile.
In Cobh, the decline of industry has left tourism as the
mainstay of the town's economy. Local officials expect 60 cruise
liners to visit this year including a cruise ship retracing the
Titanic's fateful voyage, which left on Monday.
To capitalise on the Titanic, the town opened a visitor
centre in February in the dilapidated White Star Line ticket
office building, which survived two fires in the past decade as
it lay empty and prey to vandals.
"The only way we can stop the next wave of emigration is by
getting the economy back on its feet," said Redmond O'Donoghue,
chairman of Failte Ireland, national tourism development
authority.
Events linked to the Titanic include open-air concerts, art
displays and a naval fleet review. Local restaurant Gilbert's
has recreated an 8-course dinner enjoyed by the first-class
passengers on the luxury liner, including filet mignon and
Waldorf pudding.
Later this week, the restaurant will also put on the menu a
third-class lunch boasting a less luxurious staple of corned
beef and cabbage.
