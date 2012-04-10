ST PETERSBURG, April 10 Russian state company
Russian Technologies said it has asked the government for help
in repaying a loan it used to purchase a stake in the world's
biggest titanium maker, VSMPO-Avisma.
"We asked the state for money to cover the loan," Sergei
Chemezov, the company's chief executive, told journalists on
Tuesday, adding that Russian Technologies was not yet planning
to sell its VSMPO stake.
He did not specify how much the company needs to service the
debt.
Earlier on Tuesday Kommersant business daily reported that
Russian Technologies had considered cutting its stake in VSMPO
to 25 percent from 70 percent to redeem a $790 million loan,
which it got from VTB and Sberbank a few
years ago.
A representative for VSMPO-Avisma, a supplier to aircraft
producers such as Boeing, declined to comment, and a
spokesman for Russian Technologies could not immediately be
reached for comment.
(Reporting by Gleb Bryanski; Writing by Polina Devit; Editing
by Andrey Ostroukh and Jane Baird)