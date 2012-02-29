Feb 29 Titanium Metals Corp, which
provides titanium products to the aerospace industry, posted a
higher fourth-quarter profit, helped by higher shipment of its
mill products.
October-December profit rose to $28.6 million, or 16 cents a
share, compared with $23.3 million, or 13 cents a share, a year
ago.
Revenue at the company, whose customers include Boeing
and Rolls Royce, rose 19 percent to $258.7
million.
The company's melted and mill products include pipes, slabs,
coils and other products made from titanium or titanium-based
alloys.
Melted product shipments volume rose by a fourth to 3,985
metric tons.
Shares of the company closed at $14.93 on Tuesday on the New
York Stock Exchange.