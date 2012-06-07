* Q1 EPS $0.36 vs est $0.38

* Q1 rev up 33 pct

* Keeps FY 2013 outlook

* Shares down as much as 15 pct

June 7 Farm equipment retailer Titan Machinery Inc posted a quarterly profit that missed market expectations on higher costs, sending its shares down as much as 15 percent.

Titan, which sells tractors and construction equipment, retained its fiscal 2013 outlook of $2.55 to $2.75 per share on revenue of $1.95 billion to $2.1 billion.

The company reported a net income attributable to common shareholders of $7.5 million, or 36 cents per share, for the first quarter ended April 30, compared with $7.2 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 38 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Costs were up 39 percent.

Revenue rose 33 percent to $421.7 million, above analysts' estimates of $393.7 million.

Shares of the company, which have gained 24 percent of their value in the past three months, were down 12 percent at $29.32 on Thursday morning on the Nasdaq. The stock was the second biggest percentage loser on the exchange.