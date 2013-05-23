METALS-Copper sheds early gains on profit-taking
SYDNEY, May 31 Copper prices contracted in late Asian trade on Wednesday after rising earlier in the session on better-than-expected manufacturing data from China.
May 23 Farm equipment retailer Titan Machinery Inc said it expects to report a loss for the first quarter ended April, hurt by lower sales in its agriculture and construction business.
"The lower-than-expected revenue was primarily due to abnormally delayed spring weather combined with cautionary agriculture customer sentiment and the continued challenging industry conditions in the Construction segment," the company said.
MADRID, May 31 A spokeswoman for Spain's Abertis said on Wednesday that the company has not received an offer for its stake in Cellnex following a report that American Towers may be interested.