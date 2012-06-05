June 5 TiVo Inc countersued Cisco
Systems Inc in a U.S. court over alleged infringement
of four patents relating to digital video recorder (DVR)
technology, days after Cisco filed a lawsuit against TiVo to
void those same patents.
TiVo, which sells set-up boxes that record and play back TV
programs, is already fighting patent lawsuits against a number
of companies that bought DVRs from Cisco.
Cisco sells DVRs through its Scientific Atlanta division to
companies such as AT&T Inc, Time Warner Cable Inc
and Verizon Communications Inc.
TiVo has resisted granting a broad license to Cisco's DVR
technology because doing so would impede TiVo's capacity to
bring -- and ultimately settle -- lawsuits over its patents, a
key source of revenue, Cisco said in a complaint filed last
week.
In the court filing, Cisco said TiVo has asserted
infringement of its patents against Cisco customers including
Verizon.
In January, TiVo settled a patent lawsuit with AT&T after
the wireless operator agreed to pay the company at least $215
million as well as monthly licensing fees.
TiVo sells its own set-top boxes and licenses technology to
cable TV operators including Charter Communications Inc
, DirecTV and Virgin Media Inc.
TiVo had also asked the court that Cisco be ordered to pay
compensatory damages to the DVR maker, court documents show.
The case is TiVo Inc vs. Cisco Systems, Case No.
2:12-cv-00311, U.S. District Court, Eastern District Of Texas,
Marshall Division.