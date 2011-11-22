Nov 22 TiVo Inc (TIVO.O), the maker of digital
television recorders, posted revenue that beat Wall Street
expectations as it sold more of its products through service
providers such as RCN in the United States and Virgin Media in
the United Kingdom.
For the three months ended Oct. 31, TiVo posted net revenue
of $64.77 million, up from $50.85 million a year ago. Analysts
were expecting revenue of $50.57 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Its third-quarter net loss widened to $24.49 million, or 21
cents per share, compared with $20.62, or 18 cents per share, a
year earlier.
This net loss beat Wall Street's view by 2 cents, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares rose 2.6 percent to $9.82 following the earnings
report after closing at $9.57 in the regular Nasdaq session.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker in New York; Editing by Gary
Hill)