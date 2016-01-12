Jan 12 Set-top box maker TiVo Inc named
Chief Financial Officer Naveen Chopra interim chief executive,
as incumbent Tom Rogers takes on the role of non-executive
chairman.
Chopra, 42, has been with TiVo since 2003 and will take
charge as interim CEO effective January 30. He will continue as
CFO, the company said on Tuesday.
Rogers will step down at the end of January after nearly 11
years at the helm.
TiVo sells subscriptions directly to customers and also
licenses its technology to cable TV operators that rent
recorders to their subscribers.
The company is trying to partner with more cable TV
operators to expand its business.
