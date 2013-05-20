BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
May 20 TiVo Inc posted higher quarterly revenue as subscriptions rose and the company sold more of its trademark digital video recorders.
Net loss narrowed to $10.3 million, or 9 cents per share, in the first quarter, from $20.8 million, or 17 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose about 22 percent to $82.6 million.
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July