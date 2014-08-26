Aug 26 Digital video recorder maker TiVo Inc
reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and
revenue due to strong growth in subscribers through cable TV
partners such as Virgin Media in the UK, ONO in Spain and Com
Hem AB in Sweden.
TiVo's subscriptions rose by a third to 4.8 million in the
second quarter ended July 31.
Net profit fell to $9.3 million, or 8 cents per share, from
$268.9 million, or $1.96 per share, a year earlier, when the
company had a gain of $276 million related to settlement of
lawsuits with Cisco Systems Inc and Motorola Mobility.
Revenue rose 11.8 percent to $111.9 million.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 7 cents per
share and revenue of $87.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)