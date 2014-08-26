(Adds details, shares)
Aug 26 Digital video recorder maker TiVo Inc
reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and
revenue due to strong growth in subscribers through cable TV
partners such as Virgin Media in the UK, ONO in Spain and Com
Hem AB in Sweden.
TiVo's subscriptions rose by a third to 4.8 million in the
second quarter ended July 31.
Demand for the company's set-top boxes is high from cable TV
customers as these devices allow access to online video services
such as Hulu, Netflix Inc's Netflix and Google Inc's
YouTube.
TiVo, whose clients include DirecTV, is trying to
partner with more cable TV operators to grow its business.
TiVo sells subscriptions directly to consumers with its
video recorders and also licenses its technology to cable TV
operators that rent recorders to subscribers.
The company partnered with Canadian telecom company Cogeco
Cable Inc in July and extended its contract with
DirecTV in August.
TiVo also launched on Monday a video recorder with an
antenna that allows users without cable or satellite TV
subscription to record shows from over-the-air TV channels and
video streaming services for $14.99 per month.
The company's net profit fell to $9.3 million, or 8 cents
per share, in the second quarter from $268.9 million, or $1.96
per share, a year earlier, when it had a gain of $276 million
related to settlement of lawsuits with Cisco Systems Inc
and Motorola Mobility.
Revenue rose 11.8 percent to $111.9 million.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 7 cents per
share and revenue of $87.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
TiVo's service and technology revenue rose 13 percent to
$86.6 million. The company's net subscriber additions increased
to 263,000 from 212,000, a year earlier.
TiVo forecast a profit of $6 million-$9 million and service
and technology revenue of $86 million-$89 million for the third
quarter ending October.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $9 million.
The company also said it would buy back shares worth up to
$350 million by Jan. 31, 2017. Of this, it will buy back shares
worth up to $100 million this year.
TiVo's shares closed at $13.90 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday. Up
to Tuesday's close, the stock had gained about 6 percent this
year.
(Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)