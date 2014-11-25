Nov 25 Digital video recorder maker TiVo Inc reported a 49 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by a provision for future tax bills.

The company's net profit fell to $6.3 million, or 6 cents per share, for the third quarter ended Oct. 31, from $12.5 million, or 10 cents per share, a year earlier.

TiVo recorded a tax provision of $7.1 million in the quarter, compared with a tax benefit of $2 million a year earlier.

Revenue rose 1 percent to $118.4 million, driven by a 32 percent rise in total subscriptions. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy and Rohit T.K. in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)