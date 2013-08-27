Fitch: Dutch Life Firms Most Exposed to UFR, But Cut Manageable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, April 07 (Fitch) Dutch life insurers' Solvency II ratios are likely to feel the biggest impact from the proposed cut to the ultimate forward rate (UFR), but the plan to gradually reduce the rate over several years will give firms time to bolster capital and offset the impact, Fitch Ratings says. We do not expect the UFR reduction to lead to any of the large Dutch insurance groups' Solvency II ratios falling below around 140%, th