Nov 26 TiVo Inc, maker of digital video recorders, reported a 43 percent jump in revenue, helped by strong growth in cable television subscriptions.

TiVo's shares rose 3 percent in extended trading.

The company's net income fell to $12.5 million, or 10 cents per share in the third quarter, from $59 million, or 44 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue increased to $117.3 million from $82 million.