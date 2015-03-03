(Adds details, CEO comment, shares)
By Subrat Patnaik
March 3 Digital video recorder maker TiVo Inc
reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and
profit, helped by higher subscriptions.
The company's shares rose 7 percent in extended trading on
Tuesday.
TiVo's net subscriber additions rose to 340,000 in the
fourth quarter from 319,000, a year earlier. Analysts on average
had estimated additions of 328,000, according to research firm
StreetAccount.
TiVo had the best fourth quarter in seven years in terms of
net subscriber additions in its retail business, Chief Executive
Tom Rogers said. The business includes sales from TiVo Roamio
and TiVo Roamio OTA products.
Expenses incurred for acquiring these subscribers fell about
25 percent, he said.
The company sells its products through cable TV partners
such as Virgin Media in the UK, ONO in Spain and Com Hem AB
in Sweden.
TiVo's net income rose to $7.1 million, or 7 cents per
share, in the quarter ended Jan. 31 from $710,000, or 1 cent per
share, a year earlier. Net revenue rose 7.3 percent to $114.1
million.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 4 cents per
share and revenue of $89.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Shares of the San Jose, California-based company were
trading at $12.05 after the bell.
(Editing by Kirti Pandey)