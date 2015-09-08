(Adds details, shares, CEO comment)
By Anya George Tharakan
Sept 8 Digital video recorder maker TiVo Inc
reported a better-than-expected rise in quarterly
revenue, helped by higher subscriptions.
The company's total subscriptions rose about 26 percent to
more than 6 million in the second quarter ended July 31.
TiVo's set-top boxes are in high demand from cable users as
they also allow access to online video services such as Netflix
Inc, Hulu and Google Inc's YouTube.
Tivo sells subscriptions directly to customers with its
video recorders and also licenses its technology to cable TV
operators that rent recorders to subscribers.
The company, whose clients include DirecTV, is
trying to partner with more cable TV operators to grow its
business.
Tivo sells its products through cable TV partners such as
Virgin Media in the UK, ONO in Spain and Com Hem AB in
Sweden.
TiVo's revenue in the current quarter would be driven by
continued strong cable and retail business growth, Chief
Executive Tom Rogers said in an interview on Tuesday.
The San Jose, California-based company forecast
third-quarter service and software and technology revenue of
$100-$103 million, compared with $88.1 million a year earlier.
Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $98.2 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
TiVo's net income fell to $8.3 million in the second quarter
from $9.3 million a year earlier.
A lower share count boost profit on a per share basis by one
cent to 9 cents, which matched analysts estimates.
Net revenue rose to $119.5 million from $111.9 million.
Revenue from Tivo's services and software and technology
businesses rose about 14 percent to $99.1 million, while
analysts had expected $96 million.
The company also said that it filed a patent infringement
suit against Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.
Tivo's shares closed at $9.10 on the Nasdaq. The stock was
flat in extended trading on Tuesday.
