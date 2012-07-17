July 17 TiVo Inc will announce on
Tuesday that it has bought advertisement research company TRA
for about $20 million, the New York Times reported, citing Tom
Rogers, the president of TiVo.
TRA's technology helps advertisers and networks to measure
the effectiveness of advertisements on television. This makes it
possible for advertisers to tell which networks are most
effective at selling products like beer, cookies or cars.
"We believe television is at an inflection point," Rogers
told the NY Times. "In the digital realm you measure click by
click and get increasingly granular information. This kind of
metric has not developed well in the television space before
now," he added.
TiVo sells set-up boxes that record and play back TV
programs. The company sells its own set-top boxes and licenses
technology to cable TV operators including Charter
Communications Inc, DirecTV and Virgin Media
Inc.