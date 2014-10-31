Oct 31 Tivoli A/S

* Q3 revenue incl. tenants and lessees 439.2 million Danish crowns versus 406.9 million crowns

* Q3 EBIT 69.5 million crowns versus 75.2 million crowns

* Q3 profit before tax 68.3 million crowns versus 74.0 million crowns

* Says for 2014 there is expected a revenue and profit before tax at same level as 2013