Jan 5 Tivoli A/S :

* Says Christmas in Tivoli 2014 was open from Nov. 14, 2014 - Jan. 4, 2015

* Attendance was 1,056,000 compared to 982,000 in 2013

* Says for full year figures show an increase in attendance of 4 pct compared to 2013