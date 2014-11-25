BRIEF-Globe telecom signed 8 billion pesos term loan with BDO Unibank
* Signed 10-year 8 billion pesos term loan with BDO Unibank Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 25 Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor Co Ltd
* Says plans to boost capital of its Inner Mongolia unit by 500 million yuan (81.46 million US dollar)
* Says plans to boost capital of its Sichuan unit by 190 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1uA6XmM
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1382 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
April 21 Beijing Unistrong Science & Technology Co Ltd: