BRIEF-Parrot says U.S. patent case against Parrot dismissed
* U.S. PATENT CASE AGAINST PARROT DISMISSED Source text: http://bit.ly/2q9gasY Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 19 Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to issue corporate bonds of up to 3 billion yuan with a term of up to seven years
* Says proceeds to be used for loan repayment and working capital replenishment
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ddHlBU
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* U.S. PATENT CASE AGAINST PARROT DISMISSED Source text: http://bit.ly/2q9gasY Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* PRESS RELEASE REG-JCDECAUX WINS THE STREET FURNITURE CONTRACT OF GUAYAQUIL, ECUADOR AND OPENS ITS 15TH LATIN AMERICAN SUBSIDIARY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)