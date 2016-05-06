May 6 Tianjin Motor Dies Co Ltd :

* Says the co completes establishment of investment management joint venture in Tianjin with four partners, with investment of 500,000 yuan and holds a 10 perecent stake in it

* Says the co completes establishment of equity investment center (joint fund) with subscription of 35 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/OyxtAU

Further company coverage:

(Beijing Headline News)