May 13 Tianjin Tianyao Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.025 yuan per share (before tax) for 2015 to shareholders of A shares of record on May 19

* Says company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 20 and the dividend will be paid on May 20

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/TXZXRr

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)