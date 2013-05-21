UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 12

April 12 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 6 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: Anglo-Australian miner BHP Billiton, on Wednesday dismissed a wide-ranging proposal by shareholder Elliott Advisors to overhaul its corporate strategy and sell off oil interests, saying the costs would far outweigh the benefits. * BARCLAYS: Investors have warned that it is “entirely possible” that British regulators would force Barclays' chief exe