(Corrects name of chain in paragraph 1 to TJ Maxx from TJX
Maxx)
May 20 TJX Cos Inc, the owner of
off-price chains TJ Maxx and Marshalls, reported
lower-than-expected quarterly revenue as sales of discretionary
items such as apparel and home goods were weaker than expected.
The company's net sales rose 4.9 percent to $6.49 billion in
the first quarter ended May 3, but fell short of the analysts'
average expectation of $6.60 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income inched up to $454.3 million, or 64 cents per
share, from $452.9 million, or 62 cents per share, a year
earlier.
(Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)