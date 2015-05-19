Country singer Loretta Lynn hospitalized after suffering stroke
LOS ANGELES, May 5 Country music singer Loretta Lynn was hospitalized after a suffering a stroke at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, her official website said Friday.
May 19 TJX Cos Inc, the owner of off-price chains TJ Maxx and Marshalls, reported a 5.8 percent rise in quarterly sales as more customers visited its stores and the company expanded its offerings.
The company's net income rose to $474.6 million, or 69 cents per share, in the first quarter ended May 2, from $454.3 million, or 64 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $6.87 billion from $6.49 billion, while comparable sales rose 5 percent. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
LOS ANGELES, May 5 Country music singer Loretta Lynn was hospitalized after a suffering a stroke at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, her official website said Friday.
WASHINGTON, May 5 U.S. job growth rebounded sharply in April and the unemployment rate dropped to 4.4 percent, near a 10-year low, pointing to a tightening labor market that likely seals the case for an interest rate increase next month despite moderate wage growth.