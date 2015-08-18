Aug 18 TJX Cos Inc, the owner of
off-price retailers TJ Maxx and Marshalls, reported a 6.5
percent rise in quarterly sales as more bargain-hungry shoppers
visited its stores.
The company said its net income rose to $549.3 million, or
80 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Aug. 1 from
$517.6 million, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $7.36 billion from $6.92 billion, while
comparable sales rose 6 percent.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)