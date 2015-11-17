* TJX Q3 revenue, comp sales beat estimates
Nov 17 TJX Cos Inc, the owner of
off-price chains TJ Maxx and Marshalls, reported a
bigger-than-expected rise in quarterly comparable store sales as
more bargain-hungry shoppers visited its stores for apparel,
accessories and household goods.
TJX also raised its comparable sales growth forecast for the
year ending January, indicating healthy demand for the holiday
shopping season, in contrast with full-price department stores
such as Macy's Inc and Nordstrom Inc, which cut
their forecasts last week.
The strong results and forecast sent TJX's shares up as much
as 6.5 percent on Tuesday and also boosted its rivals Ross
Stores Inc and Burlington Stores Inc.
TJX and other off-price chains sell home furnishings and
apparel brands such as Dolce and Gabbana and Juicy Couture
priced 20-60 percent lower than at most retailers, helping them
draw price-conscious customers away from full-price retailers.
"We believe this momentum will continue," Guggenheim
Securities analyst Howard Tubin wrote of TJX in a client note.
TJX has been the world's No.1 apparel and footwear retailer
by revenue since 2007, according to Euromonitor, whose list
includes retailers such as Gap Inc and American Eagle
Outfitters, but excludes companies such as Nike Inc
, which mainly sells to wholesalers.
Macy's and Nordstrom last week reported disappointing
same-store sales and cut their full-year forecasts, which
analysts said may indicate consumers are increasingly expecting
deeper discounts.
TJX's comparable sales rose 5 percent in the third quarter
ended Oct. 31, more than the 3.9 percent growth analysts on
average were expecting, according to Consensus Metrix.
The retailer raised its comparable sales growth forecast to
4-5 percent for the year ending Jan. 30 from 3-4 percent.
The company said it was "very comfortable" with its
inventory position, which it raised ahead of the holiday quarter
to be able to send fresh merchandise to its stores. Macy's said
last week that it would be forced to offer discounts in the
quarter to clear fall season inventory.
TJX's net income fell 1.3 percent to $587.3 million in the
third quarter. On a per share basis it earned 86 cents per
share. Revenue rose 5.3 percent to $7.75 billion.
Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 84 cents per
share on revenue of $7.73 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
TJX said it expects average ticket prices to fall in the
current quarter and forecast sales of $8.6-$8.7 billion.
Analysts were expecting $8.74 billion.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer and Yashaswini Swamynathan in
Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Savio D'Souza)