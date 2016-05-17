* 1st qtr profit $0.76 vs est $0.71
* Sales $7.54 bln vs est $7.29 bln
* Shares rise as much as 4.2 pct
By Subrat Patnaik
May 17 TJX Cos Inc, the owner of
off-price chains T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, reported
better-than-expected quarterly sales and raised its profit
forecast for the year as its discounted offerings lured shoppers
from full-price retailers.
Shares of the company, which also raised its full-year
profit forecast, rose as much as 4.2 percent to $78.38 in early
trading on Tuesday.
"Constantly changing assortment, the excitement of finding a
bargain, and the sense of urgency associated with having to
secure a product before it is sold out, all give consumers a
reason to regularly visit shops," Neil Saunders, chief executive
of consumer research firm Conlumino, wrote in a note.
TJX sells home furnishings and apparel brands such as Dolce
& Gabbana or Juicy Couture priced about 20 to 60 percent lower
than at most retailers.
The company said strong customer traffic drove comparable
store sales increases at every division in the first quarter
ended April 30.
"Across the board, we are just seeing a major share-shift
away from full-priced department stores to the off-priced
channel," Edward Jones analyst Brian Yarbrough told Reuters.
"TJX is right in their wheelhouse."
Department store operators Macy's Inc, J.C. Penney Co
Inc and Kohl's Corp all reported a fall in sales
this quarter. For Macy's and Kohl's, comparable store sales were
the poorest since the depths of the recession.
"TJX is one of the reasons that U.S. department stores
cannot succeed at the discount game," Saunders said.
TJX raised its profit forecast for the year ending January
2017 to $3.35-$3.42 per share from $3.29-$3.38.
Comparable store sales at Marmaxx, which includes T.J. Maxx
and Marshalls stores, rose 6 percent in the first quarter,
smashing the 3.50 percent increase estimated by analysts polled
by research firm Consensus Metrix.
The company's net income rose 7.1 percent to $508.3 million,
or 76 cents per share, beating the average analyst estimate of
71 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net sales rose 9.9 percent to $7.54 billion, also topping
estimate of $7.29 billion.
The company shares reversed course to trade down marginally
at $75.05 in afternoon trading.
