(In Feb. 25 story, corrects paragraph 7 to add "along with
pension costs and other investments" to clarify that earnings
would be hurt by other costs besides higher wages. The error
also appeared in earlier versions of the story.)
Feb 25 It didn't take long for a big retailer to
follow the lead of Wal-Mart Stores in raising minimum
pay for workers.
TJX Cos Inc, owner of the T.J. Maxx and Marshalls
discount chains, said on Wednesday it would raise its minimum
wage to $9 an hour in June and to $10 next year.
The announcement comes less than a week after Wal-Mart, the
world's largest retailer, announced that it was giving half a
million U.S. workers a raise, bringing its minimum hourly pay to
$9 in 2015 and $10 next year.
Analysts had predicted that other low-wage employers would
be under pressure to follow the lead of Wal-Mart, the largest
private U.S. employer with 1.3 million workers.
The moves come against the backdrop of a tightening labor
market as the U.S. economy continues to grow at a healthy rate,
which has ratcheted up competition for workers. The jobless rate
is at a 6-1/2-year low of 5.6 percent.
"This pay initiative is an important part of our strategies
to continue attracting and retaining the best talent in order to
deliver a great shopping experience, remain competitive on wages
in our U.S. markets and stay focused on our value mission," TJX
Chief Executive Carol Meyrowitz said in a statement.
TJX Cos, which also owns the HomeGoods and Sierra Trading
Post chains, said higher wages along with pension costs and
other investments would lower its earnings by 4 percent while
the strong dollar would cut earnings by 5 percent in the year
ending Jan. 30, 2016.
TJX forecast a profit of 64 to 66 cents per share for the
first quarter and $3.17 to 3.25 per share for the full year.
Analysts on average were expecting 72 cents per share for the
current quarter and $3.50 for the full year, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company also said it would buy back about $1.8
billion-$1.9 billion of shares this fiscal year.
TJX said its net income for the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31
rose 11.3 percent to $648.2 million, or 93 cents per share.
Revenue rose 6.3 percent to $8.3 billion while same-store sales
increased 4 percent.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 90 cents per
share and revenue of $8.26 billion.
Shares of TJX reversed earlier losses to trade up 3.3
percent at $69.38.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru and Nathan Layne in
Chicago; Editing by Kirti Pandey and Leslie Adler)