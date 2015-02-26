(In Feb. 25 story, corrects paragraph 7 to add "along with pension costs and other investments" to clarify that earnings would be hurt by other costs besides higher wages. The error also appeared in earlier versions of the story.)

Feb 25 It didn't take long for a big retailer to follow the lead of Wal-Mart Stores in raising minimum pay for workers.

TJX Cos Inc, owner of the T.J. Maxx and Marshalls discount chains, said on Wednesday it would raise its minimum wage to $9 an hour in June and to $10 next year.

The announcement comes less than a week after Wal-Mart, the world's largest retailer, announced that it was giving half a million U.S. workers a raise, bringing its minimum hourly pay to $9 in 2015 and $10 next year.

Analysts had predicted that other low-wage employers would be under pressure to follow the lead of Wal-Mart, the largest private U.S. employer with 1.3 million workers.

The moves come against the backdrop of a tightening labor market as the U.S. economy continues to grow at a healthy rate, which has ratcheted up competition for workers. The jobless rate is at a 6-1/2-year low of 5.6 percent.

"This pay initiative is an important part of our strategies to continue attracting and retaining the best talent in order to deliver a great shopping experience, remain competitive on wages in our U.S. markets and stay focused on our value mission," TJX Chief Executive Carol Meyrowitz said in a statement.

TJX Cos, which also owns the HomeGoods and Sierra Trading Post chains, said higher wages along with pension costs and other investments would lower its earnings by 4 percent while the strong dollar would cut earnings by 5 percent in the year ending Jan. 30, 2016.

TJX forecast a profit of 64 to 66 cents per share for the first quarter and $3.17 to 3.25 per share for the full year. Analysts on average were expecting 72 cents per share for the current quarter and $3.50 for the full year, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company also said it would buy back about $1.8 billion-$1.9 billion of shares this fiscal year.

TJX said its net income for the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31 rose 11.3 percent to $648.2 million, or 93 cents per share. Revenue rose 6.3 percent to $8.3 billion while same-store sales increased 4 percent.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 90 cents per share and revenue of $8.26 billion.

Shares of TJX reversed earlier losses to trade up 3.3 percent at $69.38. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru and Nathan Layne in Chicago; Editing by Kirti Pandey and Leslie Adler)