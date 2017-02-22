Feb 22 TJX Cos Inc, the parent company
of T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, reported better-than-expected
comparable store sales on Wednesday, and raised its quarterly
dividend.
The company, which also announced a share repurchase
program, said comparable store sales rose 3 percent in the
fourth quarter ended Jan. 28.
Analysts on average had expected comparable store sales to
rise 2.6 percent, according to Consensus Metrix.
The company posted a 5.6 percent rise in sales to $9.47
billion.
TJX's net income rose to $677.9 million, or $1.03 per share,
from $666.5 million, or 99 cents per share, a year earlier.
The Framingham, Massachusetts-based company said it would
raise its dividend by 20 percent and repurchase $1.3 billion to
$1.8 billion worth of shares during the fiscal year ending Feb.
3, 2018.
(Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)