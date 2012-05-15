May 15 Off-price retailer TJX Cos Inc posted a bigger quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by strong sales in Europe, and raised its full-year forecast.

The owner of Marshalls and T.J. Maxx earned $419.2 million, or 55 cents a share, for the first quarter ended April 28, compared with $266.0 million, or 34 cents a share, a year earlier.

Earlier this month, TJX raised its full-year forecast to a profit of $2.26 per share to $2.36 per share. It now expects to earn between $2.27 and $2.37.

As previously reported, TJX's same-store sales, or sales at stores open at least a year, rose 8 percent, helping by more shoppers coming through its doors.