Feb 22 Off-price retailer TJX Cos Inc forecast a quarterly profit that was in line with Wall Street expectations after a strong holiday quarter, sending its shares down about 1.3 percent.

For the current quarter, TJX said it expects earnings of 45 to 47 cents per share, while analysts, on average, were expecting 46 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

TJX buys merchandise that department stores return to vendors and then sells the clothing and home goods at lower prices. It was one of the big winners during the recession as shoppers sought bargains.

The owner of Marshalls and T.J. Maxx earned $475.3 million, or 62 cents a share, for the fourth quarter that ended Jan. 28, compared with $334.4 million, or 42 cents a share for the fourth quarter a year earlier.

Its sales rose 6 percent to $6.71 billion.

"Although TJX has unit growth, a strong balance sheet and can execute across macro and commodity pressures ... concerns on increased marketing spending, availability of inventories and competitive landscape limit near-term upside," Oppenheimer analyst Pamela Quintiliano said in a note.

The company also authorized a stock repurchase program of up to an additional $2 billion of TJX common stock.

Its shares were down 1.3 percent, or 46 cents, at $34.76 in late morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.