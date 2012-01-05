Jan 5 TJX : * The TJX Companies Inc reports 8 percent December 2011 comp store sales increase; updates earnings outlook; announces 2-for-1 stock split * December same store sales rose 8 percent * December sales rose 8 percent to $3.3 billion * Sees Q4 2012 earnings per share $1.19 to $1.23 * Approved a two-for-one stock split of the company's common stock in the form of a stock dividend * The TJX Companies Inc December same-store sales view was up 2.6 percent -- Thomson Reuters data * Q4 earnings per share view $1.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S