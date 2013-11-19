BRIEF-Hiday Hidaka's sales probably climbed 5 percent for year ended in Feb - Nikkei
* Hiday Hidaka is expected to post a 5% rise in parent-only operating profit to about 4.5 billion yen for year ended in February - Nikkei
Nov 19 TJX : * The TJX Companies Inc sees strong momentum continue; reports above-plan third
quarter FY 2014 results with 5% comp sales growth and 21% adjusted EPS
increase; raises full-year guidance * Sees FY earnings per share $2.91 to $2.94 * Reaffirms Q4 2014 earnings per share view $0.77 to $0.80 * Q3 earnings per share $0.86 * Q3 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q3 sales $7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $6.91 billion * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Hiday Hidaka is expected to post a 5% rise in parent-only operating profit to about 4.5 billion yen for year ended in February - Nikkei
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, April 3 Brazil's banks remain ready to withstand the impact of a harsh domestic recession on loan book quality, the central bank said on Monday.
* Under PAX, members grant each other royalty-free patent licenses covering Android and Google applications on qualified devices Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nwZt8m) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)