May 21 TJX Cos Inc, owner of the
low-price T.J. Maxx and Marshalls chains, reported a higher
first-quarter profit, and forecast more sales growth in the
current quarter.
But the retailer, whose chains sells fashion and home goods
at big discounts to department store prices, gave a profit
forecast for the current quarter that could miss Wall Street
estimates, and its shares slipped 0.7 percent to $51 in
premarket trading.
TJX shares hit an all-time high of $51.84 last week.
The retailer forecast a profit of 61 to 63 cents per share,
compared with the 63 cents Wall Street analysts have been
expecting.
TJX, which also operates Canada's Winners chain, expects
sales at stores open at least a year, or same-store sales, to
rise 2 to 3 percent this quarter. As previously reported, TJX's
same-store sales rose 2 percent last quarter
TJX reported net income of $452.9 million, or 62 cents per
share for the quarter ended May 4, up from $419 million or 55
cents per share in the year-earlier period. That was in line
with Wall Street forecasts.