* Second-quarter earnings/share $0.66 vs estimate $0.63
* Revenue rises 8 pct to $6.44 bln
* Comparable-store sales rise 4 percent, topping estimate
* Shares up 4 pct premarket
Aug 20 TJX Cos Inc, the owner of the
low-price T.J. Maxx and Marshalls chains, reported
better-than-expected quarterly sales, bucking a trend of weak
results at a host of retailers.
TJX shares rose 4 percent to $52.74 in premarket trading.
Many retailers across the price spectrum, from Macy's Inc
to Wal-Mart Stores Inc, have reported
disappointing comparable-store sales, as consumers face higher
payroll taxes, more expensive gasoline and a slow job market.
TJX said same-store sales rose 4 percent in the quarter as
more customers walked through its doors. This beat the average
analyst estimate of a 3 percent increase.
The company said it expects same-store sales to rise 2 to 3
percent in the current quarter.
TJX, whose chains sells fashion and home goods at big
discounts to department store prices, forecast current-quarter
earnings of 69 to 72 cents per share, in line with Wall Street
estimates.
Second-quarter net income rose to $479.6 million, or 66
cents per share, in the quarter ended Aug. 3, from $421 million,
or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales rose 8 percent to $6.44 billion.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 63 cents per
share on revenue of $6.37 billion according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
