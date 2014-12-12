Dec 12 Tk Development A/S :
* TK development sells building lot at Amerika Plads,
Copenhagen
* Entered into an agreement to sell a building lot at
Amerika Plads to A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S
* Says sale is expected to be completed in mid-2015 and will
thus positively impact results in 2015/16 financial year
* Says building lot has been sold at a price of 97.5 million
Danish crowns ($16.32 million), and TK Development's ownership
interest is 50 pct
($1 = 5.9757 Danish crowns)
