Dec 23 Tk Development A/S :

* Says has today sold its remaining areas at Teglholmen in Copenhagen for 95 million Danish crowns ($15.62 million)

* Says this sale is a step towards meeting group's strategic objective of reducing portfolio of projects not initiated to about 500 million Danish crowns by spring 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.0834 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)