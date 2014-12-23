BRIEF-Renasant reports receipt of all federal bank regulatory approvals for Metropolitan merger
Dec 23 Tk Development A/S :
* Says has today sold its remaining areas at Teglholmen in Copenhagen for 95 million Danish crowns ($15.62 million)
* Says this sale is a step towards meeting group's strategic objective of reducing portfolio of projects not initiated to about 500 million Danish crowns by spring 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.0834 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, April 20 Investors poured $1.5 billion into U.S.-based funds that invest in non-domestic stocks during the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, marking the fifth straight week of inflows.