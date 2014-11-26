(Adds Polish state railways comment)
WARSAW Nov 26 Polish telecoms firm Hawe
has made a preliminary offer for TK Telekom, the
telecoms arm of the Polish state railways, a Hawe official said
on Wednesday.
No.2 telecoms operator Netia has also expressed an
interest in buying TK Telekom, which is the country's
third-largest fibre network operator, a source close to the
matter told Reuters.
Companies interested in purchasing TK Telekom have until
Nov. 26 to express their interest.
Polish state railways PKP confirmed it had received
preliminary offers but did not reveal the number or names of the
companies involved.
"We are very pleased with the market's response to our
offer," Jacek Leonkiewicz, the PKP executive in charge of
selling non-core assets, told Reuters in an emailed statement.
Exatel, a subsidiary of Poland's largest utility PGE
, will not be bidding for TK Telekom, PGE spokesman
Maciej Szczepaniuk said.
(Reporting by Anna Koper, Jakub Iglewski and Marcin Goclowski;
Writing by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Christian Lowe and Mark
Potter)