AMSTERDAM, April 4 Dutch technology firm TKH
Group said it will make a voluntary offer to acquire
the outstanding shares in Frankfurt-listed Augusta Technologie
AG for 161 million euros ($215 million).
In a statement late on Tuesday, TKH said its cash offer of
21 euros per share represented a premium of about 17 percent
over Augusta's closing price on April 3. It said the takeover
offer was supported by some of Augusta's key shareholders.
"Our international footprint will increase considerably,"
Alexander van der Lof, chief executive of TKH, said in a
statement, adding that the acquisition "provides stronger access
to major American and Asian markets, in addition to our European
presence."
TKH, which specialises in telecoms and other networks, has
annual revenue of about 1.1 billion euros.
Augusta supplies digital cameras and optical sensor systems
which are used in manufacturing as well as in the medical and
energy sectors, and reported sales of 101.3 million euros last
year.
($1 = 0.7497 euros)
(Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by Mark Potter)