AMSTERDAM, April 4 Dutch technology firm TKH Group said it will make a voluntary offer to acquire the outstanding shares in Frankfurt-listed Augusta Technologie AG for 161 million euros ($215 million).

In a statement late on Tuesday, TKH said its cash offer of 21 euros per share represented a premium of about 17 percent over Augusta's closing price on April 3. It said the takeover offer was supported by some of Augusta's key shareholders.

"Our international footprint will increase considerably," Alexander van der Lof, chief executive of TKH, said in a statement, adding that the acquisition "provides stronger access to major American and Asian markets, in addition to our European presence."

TKH, which specialises in telecoms and other networks, has annual revenue of about 1.1 billion euros.

Augusta supplies digital cameras and optical sensor systems which are used in manufacturing as well as in the medical and energy sectors, and reported sales of 101.3 million euros last year.

