GLOBAL MARKETS-Crude bounce stabilizes markets but concerns linger
* Oil drops to lowest since Nov before rebounding on OPEC cut talk
Nov 20 TKH Group NV :
* Aims to raise 75 million euros by offering (depositary receipts of) new ordinary shares to finance further strategic growth through accelerated bookbuilding
* Offering to finance acquisition of Commend group, squeeze-out of minority shareholders in Augusta Technologie AG, capital expenditures and general corporate purposes as well
* Offering is dedicated to qualified and certain other eligible investors in European Economic Area (EEA) and qualified institutional buyers in the United States
* Offering may be increased up to total number of 3,896,586 (depositary receipts of) new ordinary shares, equal to 9.99 pct of TKH's share capital Source text: bit.ly/1udqQzS Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Oil drops to lowest since Nov before rebounding on OPEC cut talk
* Conocophillips announces quarterly dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: