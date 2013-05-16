(Text released by the ratings agency)
May 17
has reaffirmed the AAA long term ratings of Telekom Malaysia
Berhad's (TM or "the Group") and Hijrah Pertama
Berhad's (HP) debt issues. TM's ratings consider its
strategic and prominent position within Malaysia's
telecommunications industry as well as its stable earnings and
healthy debt-servicing capacity.
Based on RAM's rating methodology on government-linked
entities, TM's position is further solidified by the high
likelihood of extraordinary government support in the event of
financial distress. Given the back-to-back arrangement between
TM and HP - whereby TM remains the legal obligor for HP's
Islamic Stapled Income Securities ("ISIS") - the rating of the
ISIS reflects that of the Group.
Instrument Rating Rating
Action
Telekom Malaysia Berhad
Islamic Commercial Papers Programme and Reaffirmed AAA/Stable/
Islamic Medium-Term Notes Programme P1
with a combined aggregate nominal value
of up to 2 billion ringgit (2011/2026)
Hijrah Pertama Berhad
2,925 million ringgit Islamic Stapled Reaffirmed AAA/Stable/
Income Securities (2007/2018) -
TM has maintained its leadership in the domestic fixed-line
telephony sector, commanding 98 percent of the nation's
subscriber base. In 2008, the Government's move to assign the
nationwide deployment of the high-speed broadband network to TM
rendered the Group the sole owner of the infrastructure, further
strengthening its position in the fixed-broadband market.
Looking ahead, we expect TM's broadband subscriber base to
continue expanding steadily given its reliable connectivity and
the nation's penetration rate of 28.6 percent for household
fixed broadband (end-2011: 24.5 percent). However, we also note
that the broadband arena is becoming increasingly competitive
amid the aggressive marketing efforts and constant initiatives
of providers of wireless broadband services, in a bid to
increase their coverage.
In addition, the introduction of Long- Term Evolution this
year could breathe new life into the wireless-broadband market.
Despite this, TM still enjoyed commendable take-up for its
broadband services last year, with a 7.4 percent y-o-y increase
in its subscriber base to 2.01 million customers as at end-2012.
This had in turn strengthened its data revenue, which will
continue to skew the Group's top-line mix from voice to
non-voice services.
