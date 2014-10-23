(Recasts with share price comment, adds detail and background
FRANKFURT Oct 23 German property group TLG
Immobilien has told investors that shares in its
planned listing would likely be priced at the lower end of its
target range after equity markets cooled in recent weeks, two
people familiar with the deal said.
The group said it was offering its shares in a 10.75 euros
to 13.75 euros range, with a final price to be decided later on
Thursday and trading slated to start on Friday.
"Demand has been very strong, the book has a high quality,"
one of the people said.
After several other companies cancelled or delayed their
initial public offerings, TLG initially found itself scrambling
for buyers of its shares.
While the amount raised from flotations in Europe quadrupled
in the first nine months of 2014 to a total $55.5 billion,
enthusiasm has cooled in recent weeks because of choppy market
conditions.
The prospect of an interest rate rise in the United States
and a worsening economic outlook in Germany are among the
reasons cited by analysts for an equities sell-off that has hit
newly listed stocks and curbed investor demand for more offers.
Among other, German online classifieds group Scout24, cable
group Tele Columbus and British bank Aldermore scrapped their
planned floats following the spike in market volatility.
