* Shares up 0.5 percent in early trade
* Shares priced at bottom end of price range
* TLG reaps 100 mln eur from selling new shares
By Arno Schuetze
FRANKFURT, Oct 24 Shares in German property
company TLG Immobilien rose slightly above their issue
price in their stock market debut in Frankfurt on Friday as
investors gave it a muted welcome.
While the amount raised from initial public offerings (IPOs)
in Europe quadrupled year-on-year in the first nine months of
2014 to a total $55.5 billion, enthusiasm has cooled in recent
weeks due to sliding equity markets.
TLG, which is owned by U.S. buyout group Lone Star, had
priced its shares at 10.75 euros, the bottom end of the
indicative price range of 10.75-13.75 euros.
At 0830 GMT they were trading at 10.81 euros, having opened
at 10.88 euros.
TLG had found itself scrambling for investors after several
other companies cancelled or delayed their initial public
offerings (IPOs) due to faltering investor appetite.
The prospect of an interest rate rise in the United States
and a worsening economic outlook in Germany are among the
reasons for an equities sell-off that has hit newly listed
stocks and curbed investor demand for more offers.
German online classifieds group Scout24, cable group Tele
Columbus and British bank Aldermore are among firms that have
put planned listings on ice.
TLG's solid business model of managing about 800 offices,
shops and hotels in eastern German cities saved the IPO, a
person familiar with the deal said.
"For some investors, TLG is a 'bond light' - with its stable
dividend yield of about 6 percent," the source said.
INVESTORS CAUTIOUS
Investors have lost money on all but one of the six biggest
IPOs in Germany this year, which made it more difficult to
attract buyers for TLG's offer, possibly the last German listing
for 2014, another person close to the deal said.
"Most of the usual investors were there. But if they'd
normally order shares worth 30 million, they only requested
shares worth 3 million this time," the person said.
At the offer price, TLG was valued at 659 million euros
($833 million) in equity, or 1.24 billion including debt - a
discount of 17 percent to its net asset value of 1.5 billion.
While peer Deutsche Euroshop trades at a premium
of 13 percent to its net asset value, Alstria trades
at a discount of 10 percent and Deutsche Office and
DIC Asset trade at a discount of more than 40 percent.
If an overallotment option is exercised, Lone Star will have
reaped 296 million euros from reducing its shareholding to 40
percent from 100 percent.
TLG received roughly 100 million euros in proceeds from
selling new shares, which it intends to use to expand its core
portfolio via investments and acquisitions.
Lone Star bought TLG in 2012 for 1.1 billion euros including
debt.
UBS and JPMorgan handled the IPO, with the
help of Kempen, Commerzbank and HSBC.
Victoria Partners acted as independent IPO adviser.
($1 = 0.7911 euro)
