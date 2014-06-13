(This story originally appeared on IFRe.com, a Thomson Reuters publication)

By Gareth Gore

LONDON, June 13 (IFR) - The European Central Bank is under pressure to tighten the terms of its latest cheap cash injection, amid concerns the money will be used to boost bank profits through carry trades rather than for lending to credit-starved companies in the real economy.

Banks were big beneficiaries the last time the ECB injected large amounts of cash into the financial system. JP Morgan estimates that just 5% of the 1trn injection of cheap money in 2011 and 2012 went to the real economy, with the rest spent on bond market bets and replacing more expensive funding.

Concerns are growing that the central bank's latest 400bn "targeted longer-term refinancing operation" could be used in the same way. Although the amount that banks can borrow will be linked to how much they lend to the real economy, the central bank will be powerless to direct how the cheap money is spent.

"It is a no-brainer for banks to do the same again," said Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, global market strategist at JP Morgan. "Using four-year funding at a fixed 0.25% to buy government and corporate bonds with yields of 1% to 2%, there is an almost riskless profit. I cannot believe euro banks will ignore this massive opportunity to boost their profits."

Adrian Docherty, head of bank advisory at BNP Paribas, agreed: "Banks are going to be very keen on taking these funds because it effectively gives them a nice subsidy and enables them to boost profits. It is questionable how much of the money will find its way into the real economy."

Under the terms of the four-year TLTRO, banks will be able to borrow an amount equivalent to 7% of what they currently lend to businesses and households - excluding interbank loans and mortgages - paying just 0.25% a year for the privilege, well below what they would pay to borrow in the markets.

Banks had 5.7trn of eligible loans at the end of April, meaning they could borrow just under 400bn via the programme. The first tender is scheduled for September, with another one in December. Banks will be given the opportunity to borrow more each quarter if they increase lending to the economy.

Although ECB President Mario Draghi has said that "a number of provisions will aim to ensure that the funds support the real economy", the programme outlined does not restrict how the money can be spent. The one proviso is that banks that reduce lending to the real economy will have to repay the TLTRO early - after two years instead of four - but even in that case banks would have access to two years of cheap money to boost profits.

"It is a mistake for the ECB to try to hypothecate these funds with bank assets," said Docherty. "The central bank has absolutely no control as to how these funds will be used, and they know that - the asset and liability sides of each bank's balance sheet are completely separate. They call the funds targeted, but targeted is something quite different from being dedicated."

SOVEREIGN DEBT BINGE

Last time around, many banks used the LTRO to buy sovereign debt. Italian banks, which took an estimated 280bn of LTRO funds in late 2011 and early 2012, have since bought an additional 180bn of government bonds. Spanish banks, which took about the same, have added 100bn of such debt.

Banks have gained from such carry trades by locking in high yields (up to 6.6% on 10-year Italian government debt and 7.6% on the Spanish equivalent), while also benefiting from higher bond prices (Italian and Spanish government bonds have risen by 31 and 21 price points respectively from their lows).

On the cost side of their balance sheets, banks also received a boost from lower funding costs, allowing them to replace more expensive funding. Societe Generale expects the coming TLTRO to reduce funding costs by about 10bn compared with what banks would have paid to borrow in the markets.

Many analysts believe that, while bonds yields have narrowed substantially since the last LTRO, there is still an appealing carry compared with the 0.25% the ECB is charging for the funds. Sovereign debt carry trades will be doubly appealing because banks do not have to hold additional capital against such positions - but do against corporate bonds, loans to businesses and other assets.

"Carry trade yields have come down, but there is still money to be made," said Jon Peace, a bank analyst at Nomura. "With the zero risk-weighting on sovereign bonds, the carry trade will continue to appeal."

UNATTRACTIVE

According to Panigirtzoglou, at a time when economies are still struggling, lending to businesses is also unattractive. "Lending to the real economy entails a lot more risks than playing the carry trade or withdrawing debt liabilities. I don't think they will do a lot of lending because they don't need to," he said.

Peace says the ECB is caught in a tight spot, however. It needs to encourage banks to lend at a time when many of them are shrinking their balance sheets - banks in the eurozone have cut about 3.2trn of assets in the last two years. On the other hand, more onerous rules on how they spend the TLTRO would put many off.

"The ECB is keen to maximise take-up of this latest injection of cheap money, and for that reason it has made it an attractive proposition to banks," he said. "The lack of conditionality, or very low conditionality, makes it much more appealing."

The ECB declined to comment. (Reporting by Gareth Gore, editing by Matthew Davies.)