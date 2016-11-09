BANGKOK Nov 9 TMB Bank, Thailand's
seventh-largest lender, has cut its loan growth target for this
year to 3-5 percent from 6 percent due to weaker-than-expected
borrowing demand in a slowing economy, an executive said on
Wednesday.
This was the second reduction in 2016 loan growth target for
TMB, which is 35 percent owned by Dutch financial group ING
Groep.
TMB's lending rose 2.4 percent in the first nine months of
2016, and just 0.4 percent in the third quarter, mostly from
growth in retail and mortgages, Benjarong Suwankiri, head of
strategy, said during the quarterly earnings presentation.
Loans to small- to medium-sized firms and large companies
fell 2 to 4 percent in the first nine months as the Thai economy
has been hit by weak exports and sluggish consumption, he said.
TMB expected its non-performing loan to stay below 3.0
percent of total lending at the end of this year, versus 2.5
percent at the end of third quarter, Benjarong said.
Last week, state-controlled Krung Thai Bank, the
country's second-largest lender, revised its loan growth target
and is the only major Thai banks to forecast loan contraction
this year due to a slowdown in government
investment.
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)