BANGKOK, July 15 Tmb Bank Pcl
* Q2 net profit 2.58 billion baht ($80.25 million) vs 252
million baht a year earlier
* It was expected to post a mean net profit of 1.8 billion
baht, according to seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters
StarMine
* Says loans grew by 2.4 percent from previous quarter,
mainly from corporate and medium sized SME
* Says expects to see a further pick up in lending
activities driven by recovery of overall economic conditions
* TMB is Thailand's seventh-largest lender. It is 31 percent
owned by Dutch financial service company ING Groep and
26 percent owned by the Thai Finance Ministry
($1 = 32.1500 Thai Baht)