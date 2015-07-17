BANGKOK, July 17 TMB Bank Pcl, Thailand's seventh-largest lender by assets, on Friday posted second-quarter net profit that beat analyst estimates, although it was lower than a year earlier as higher expenses linked to bad debts offset net interest income.

Net income fell 12.2 percent to 2.26 billion baht ($66.14 million) in April-to-June, exceeding the average 1.91 billion baht forecast by seven analysts in a poll by Reuters.

Compared with the previous quarter, net profit rose 38 percent due to lower loan-loss provisions, it said in a statement. ($1 = 34.1700 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Ryan Woo)