BANGKOK, July 17 TMB Bank Pcl,
Thailand's seventh-largest lender by assets, on Friday posted
second-quarter net profit that beat analyst estimates, although
it was lower than a year earlier as higher expenses linked to
bad debts offset net interest income.
Net income fell 12.2 percent to 2.26 billion baht ($66.14
million) in April-to-June, exceeding the average 1.91 billion
baht forecast by seven analysts in a poll by Reuters.
Compared with the previous quarter, net profit rose 38
percent due to lower loan-loss provisions, it said in a
statement.
($1 = 34.1700 baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Ryan Woo)